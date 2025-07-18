Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,019,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,892,526,000 after buying an additional 323,714 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,289,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,885,000 after buying an additional 169,700 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,308,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $831,631,000 after buying an additional 209,447 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 19,098,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $680,847,000 after acquiring an additional 552,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,018,129 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $620,136,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311,513 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $39.09 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.79 and a 12 month high of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $37.25.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $0.4133 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.84%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

