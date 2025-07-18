Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Trading 0.7% Higher – Should You Buy?

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.51 and last traded at $1.51. 729 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 2,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Seatrium Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.

Seatrium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seatrium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seatrium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.