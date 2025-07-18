Seaport Res Ptn Issues Optimistic Forecast for FIS Earnings

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.21 EPS.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of FIS stock opened at $80.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $76.85. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity National Information Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Sierra Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 356.0% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.