Seaport Res Ptn Estimates Affirm’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Affirm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Affirm’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.47 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen began coverage on Affirm in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Affirm from $85.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Affirm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of AFRM opened at $69.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 11.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -330.81, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 3.63. Affirm has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $783.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.98 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 2.22% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Affirm by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Affirm by 86.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Affirm in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Affirm news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 57,102 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $4,012,557.54. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 112,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,903,056.09. The trade was a 33.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O’hare sold 19,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $1,386,734.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,247 shares of company stock valued at $6,422,823. Corporate insiders own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

