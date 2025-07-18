Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Shopify’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Shopify Price Performance
Shopify Company Profile
ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Shopify
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.