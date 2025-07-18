Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Shopify’s Q3 Earnings (TSE:SHO)

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHO – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shopify in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.51.

Get Shopify alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised Shopify to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Capital One Financial upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shopify Price Performance

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ICC Labs Inc is a medicinal and recreational cannabis producer based in South America. The firm primarily producing, researching and marketing cannabis for medical and recreational uses, and hemp-based products. The company’s operations are organized into two operating segments, Recreational segment and Cannabinoids Extraction segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.