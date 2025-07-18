Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP trimmed its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 62.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,564 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Capital Management Associates Inc increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 114,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 36,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 8,535 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $22.95 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.43 and a one year high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.93.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

