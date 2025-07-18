Roth Capital Issues Pessimistic Outlook for UNFI Earnings

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for United Natural Foods in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will earn $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.76 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

UNFI has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $24.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $27.36 on Thursday. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $34.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.79 and a beta of 0.82.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 8.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 88.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.3% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 61,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 6.1% in the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 35,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, wellness and personal care items, and bulk and foodservice products.

