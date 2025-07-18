RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,260 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.18% of RLI worth $13,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RLI by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 100.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

RLI Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of RLI opened at $70.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.16 and a 52-week high of $91.15.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. RLI had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 16.22%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

RLI Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

