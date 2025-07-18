Research Analysts Set Expectations for Mattr FY2026 Earnings

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2025

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MATFree Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Mattr in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on MAT

Mattr Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Mattr

In related news, Director Alan Roy Hibben sold 27,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.29, for a total transaction of C$314,991.00. Also, Director Laura Ann Cillis bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.41 per share, with a total value of C$47,050.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 17,126 shares of company stock valued at $171,178 and have sold 46,095 shares valued at $507,582.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Mattr (TSE:MAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.