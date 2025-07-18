Research Analysts Offer Predictions for CVE:HST Q2 Earnings

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (CVE:HST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Heliostar Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Heliostar Metals’ FY2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Heliostar Metals Stock Performance
Insider Activity at Heliostar Metals
In related news, Director Kenneth David Booth sold 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.28, for a total transaction of C$85,333.76.
About Heliostar Metals
