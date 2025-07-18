Q3 EPS Estimates for HealthEquity Lifted by Zacks Research

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $3.56 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company had revenue of $330.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of HealthEquity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

HealthEquity Price Performance

Shares of HQY stock opened at $100.12 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $116.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 73.08, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45.

Insider Activity

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Elimelech Rosner sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.56, for a total transaction of $6,528,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,519,553.84. The trade was a 43.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Henry Fiore sold 1,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $182,503.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 53,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,414,579.25. This trade represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,744 shares of company stock worth $32,705,007. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HealthEquity

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,976,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,256,000 after acquiring an additional 99,624 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,415,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,646,000 after purchasing an additional 125,684 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 50.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,171,000 after purchasing an additional 821,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,089,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,522,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,086,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,154,000 after buying an additional 224,016 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Articles

