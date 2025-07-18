Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 795.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 152,461 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 409,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,347,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,540,000 after buying an additional 543,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

NCLH stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $14.21 and a 12 month high of $29.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

