New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 24,100 Shares of Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 24,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $13,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $83,550,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,810,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,637,000 after acquiring an additional 585,992 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,497,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $153,493,000 after acquiring an additional 562,976 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 451.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 555,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,866,000 after buying an additional 454,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRS has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,322.42. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $127.06 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a 52-week low of $80.81 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

