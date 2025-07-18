New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 133,612 Shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,612 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sportradar Group were worth $13,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Unisphere Establishment purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $51,596,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sportradar Group by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,008,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,836,000 after buying an additional 930,310 shares during the period. Sellaronda Global Management LP purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,739,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $14,029,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sportradar Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,639,000.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $30.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.83. Sportradar Group AG has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.75 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $336.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.81 million. Sportradar Group had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.16%. Sportradar Group’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group AG will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sportradar Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

