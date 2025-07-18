New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 40,095 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 145.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.23% of Badger Meter worth $12,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 0.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 8,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Badger Meter by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,747 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Argus set a $240.00 target price on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.60.

BMI opened at $246.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.83. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $256.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.91 and a 200-day moving average of $219.35.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

