New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $13.30 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,480 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.36% of StoneX Group worth $13,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNEX. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in StoneX Group in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in StoneX Group by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Charles M. Lyon sold 17,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,494,640.00. Following the sale, the president owned 122,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,273.60. This trade represents a 12.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the sale, the chairman owned 1,023,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,699,018.92. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,262 shares of company stock worth $10,534,329. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of StoneX Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of SNEX opened at $91.85 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.69 and a 12-month high of $99.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

