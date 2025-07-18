New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $13,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,704,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,284,000. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 6,052,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,474,000 after buying an additional 425,142 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,762,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,367,000 after purchasing an additional 387,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9,555.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 333,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,612,000 after acquiring an additional 329,761 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

TROW opened at $106.41 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.85 and a 1-year high of $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.97.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.10. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 28.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 57.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $93,876.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,994.78. The trade was a 6.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $190,860.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 44,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,274,214.27. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TROW. Barclays upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.64.

View Our Latest Report on TROW

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.