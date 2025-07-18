New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.06% of PulteGroup worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 20.5% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,311.3% in the 1st quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 312,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,148,000 after buying an additional 290,564 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 41,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 103,800.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in PulteGroup by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.69.

Shares of PulteGroup stock opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.07 and a 52-week high of $149.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.83.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

