New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 451,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $12,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth $386,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Perrigo by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Perrigo Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 0.45. Perrigo Company plc has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $30.93.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -88.55%.

About Perrigo

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Further Reading

