Kinovo (LON:KINO) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

Kinovo plc (LON:KINO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,150 ($15.44) and last traded at GBX 1,085 ($14.57). 7,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 169,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,080 ($14.50).

Kinovo Trading Up 0.5%

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 303.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 144.71. The firm has a market cap of £656.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1,067.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -118.96.

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.