Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 152.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,029,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $950,391,000 after acquiring an additional 14,988 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,677,000 after acquiring an additional 29,670 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 831,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,216,000 after purchasing an additional 204,376 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $109,316,000 after purchasing an additional 77,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75,182.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 492,349 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,004,590,000 after buying an additional 491,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 9,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HII has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $255.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $235.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.54.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

