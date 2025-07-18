FY2026 EPS Estimates for Cargojet Raised by Analyst

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a research note issued on Monday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.13. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share.

Get Cargojet alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CJT. TD Securities lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. CIBC decreased their price target on Cargojet from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$165.00 to C$139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$183.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$148.50.

Cargojet Price Performance

CJT stock opened at C$102.94 on Thursday. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$69.60 and a 52-week high of C$144.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$96.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$96.91. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 722.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.69.

Cargojet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Cargojet’s payout ratio is presently 982.53%.

About Cargojet

(Get Free Report)

Cargojet Inc operates a domestic air cargo co-load network between sixteen major Canadian cities. The company provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance basis, operating between points in Canada, USA, Mexico and Europe. The company also operates scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers between the USA and Bermuda, between Canada, UK and Germany; and between Canada and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.