FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Stantec Issued By Stifel Canada

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Free Report) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Stifel Canada lifted their FY2026 earnings estimates for Stantec in a report released on Tuesday, July 15th. Stifel Canada analyst I. Gillies now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.06 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.99.

Get Stantec alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. ATB Capital upped their price target on Stantec from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Stantec from C$144.00 to C$146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Stantec from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Stantec from C$145.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$149.17.

Stantec Price Performance

TSE STN opened at C$152.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$144.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$125.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.29, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$103.48 and a 52-week high of C$153.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stantec news, Director Clayton Bock purchased 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$139.51 per share, with a total value of C$174,392.88. Also, Director Susan Reisbord bought 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$147.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$411,458.13. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.03%.

Stantec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stantec Inc is a sustainable engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting company. The company is geographically diversified in three regional operating units namely Canada, the United States and Global, offering similar services across all regions. The company offers services in various sectors across the project life cycle through five business operating units infrastructure, water, buildings, environmental services, and energy and resources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.