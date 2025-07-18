Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for STERIS Q2 Earnings

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of STERIS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $2.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.46. The consensus estimate for STERIS’s current full-year earnings is $9.08 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for STERIS’s Q3 2026 earnings at $2.68 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $12.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STERIS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $266.50.

STERIS Stock Performance

NYSE:STE opened at $224.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.41. STERIS has a twelve month low of $200.98 and a twelve month high of $252.79. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.92.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 14.21%. STERIS’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 416.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 17,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.56, for a total transaction of $4,275,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,945.60. The trade was a 25.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total transaction of $3,208,026.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. This represents a 53.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.77%.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

