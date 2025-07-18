Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for EXR Q1 Earnings

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s FY2026 earnings at $8.35 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EXR. Barclays reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.29.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

EXR stock opened at $147.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.10. Extra Space Storage has a 12-month low of $121.03 and a 12-month high of $184.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.39.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.12 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.35%.

Insider Activity at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $1,127,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 27,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,541. This represents a 21.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 2,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

