Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE) Shares Up 5% – Here’s What Happened

Emles Luxury Goods ETF (BATS:LUXE – Get Free Report) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.81. 80,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $7.44.
Emles Luxury Goods ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.84.
About Emles Luxury Goods ETF
Astro Aerospace Ltd. is a research and development company, which engages in the creation of aerial drones used for carrying passengers and cargo. The company was founded on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Lewisville, TX.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Emles Luxury Goods ETF
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emles Luxury Goods ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.