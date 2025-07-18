Diversify Wealth Management LLC Sells 783 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Diversify Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,125,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 187.7% in the 1st quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 33,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 40,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $183.58 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $172.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock valued at $37,288,490 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.41.

Get Our Latest Report on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.