Cerity Partners LLC Sells 501 Shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,845 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 170 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 125.6% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 264 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ares Management from $197.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.50.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of ARES stock opened at $183.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.45. Ares Management Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $110.63 and a fifty-two week high of $200.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $951.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.00 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Insider Transactions at Ares Management

In other news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 33,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $5,472,902.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $17,344,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,876,000. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 873,145 shares of company stock valued at $146,204,353 over the last three months. 36.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

