Cerity Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RMD. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ResMed by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 384.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In other news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total transaction of $241,438.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,443,068.77. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total value of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD opened at $256.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.49. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.43 and a 1 year high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 25.67%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price objective on ResMed and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.00.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

