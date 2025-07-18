CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Shares Down 6.4% – Time to Sell?

Shares of CareRx Co. (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Free Report) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 24,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 729% from the average daily volume of 2,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.
CareRx Stock Down 6.4%
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.
About CareRx
CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pharmacy services to seniors homes and other congregate care settings in Canada. The company offers medication management, technology, and program solutions. It serves long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CareRx
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- The Market Rally Is Gaining Momentum—Don’t Get Left Behind
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- High-Flying GE Aerospace Drops After Blowout Q2 — What Now?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Why Prologis May Be the Smartest Backdoor Bet on AI Real Estate
Receive News & Ratings for CareRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.