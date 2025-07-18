Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Holdings Lifted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGGO. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,751,000 after purchasing an additional 949,472 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,709,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,476 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,231,000 after purchasing an additional 196,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,782,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,294,000 after purchasing an additional 512,162 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CGGO stock opened at $32.26 on Friday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $32.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day moving average of $29.78.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

