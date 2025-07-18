Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPT. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $114.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 104.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.77. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $102.35 and a 1-year high of $127.69.

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $390.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 385.32%.

In related news, Director Steven A. Webster sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $142,512.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,374 shares in the company, valued at $13,939,336.24. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $665,854.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 289,720 shares in the company, valued at $34,621,540. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays set a $137.00 price target on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.28.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

