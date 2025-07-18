Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Bought by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 18.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 241,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,815,000 after acquiring an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Colrain Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,799,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,596,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $73.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.79.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

