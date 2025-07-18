Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Shares Down 3.8% – Should You Sell?

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75. 335 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.50.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

