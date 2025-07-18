Ballentine Partners LLC Takes $199,000 Position in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,989 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RIVN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,944,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $26,600,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $10,448,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 17,185 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $264,477.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 824,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,694,826.25. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,428 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $1,097,134.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,483,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,780,584.96. This trade represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 241,407 shares of company stock worth $3,553,883 over the last ninety days. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.23. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 60.64% and a negative net margin of 76.83%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.