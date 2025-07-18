B. Riley Forecasts Gen Digital’s Q1 Earnings (NASDAQ:GEN)

Gen Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:GEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gen Digital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gen Digital’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Gen Digital’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Gen Digital (NASDAQ:GEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Gen Digital had a return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Gen Digital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on Gen Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Gen Digital from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Gen Digital from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gen Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Gen Digital Stock Performance

NASDAQ GEN opened at $30.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. Gen Digital has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $31.72.

Gen Digital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Gen Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nora Denzel sold 31,646 shares of Gen Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $910,138.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 34,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,573.60. The trade was a 47.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEN. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Gen Digital by 26.6% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 132.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 599,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 341,533 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gen Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $377,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gen Digital by 98.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 114,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 56,993 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Gen Digital by 52.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gen Digital

Gen Digital Inc engages in the provision of cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers security and performance products under Norton, Avast, Avira, AVG, and CCleaner brands that provide real-time protection and maintenance for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

