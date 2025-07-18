Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,347 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 5.0% of Byrne Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Conquis Financial LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pillar Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Barclays set a $173.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apple from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.19, for a total transaction of $933,940.34. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,815.27. This represents a 22.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total transaction of $941,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $941,214. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $210.02 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $169.21 and a 52 week high of $260.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.32 and its 200-day moving average is $216.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $95.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 167.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

