Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lessened its position in shares of Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 170.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,469 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 5,787.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 8,242 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AM shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $94,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 73,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,417.60. This represents a 6.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.01. Antero Midstream Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $13.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 37.35% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $291.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Corporation will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.45%.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

