Alps Advisors Inc. Sells 3,540 Shares of Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Alps Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Capricor Therapeutics worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capricor Therapeutics by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,276,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,420,000 after acquiring an additional 700,243 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,056,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 879,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 241,279 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC now owns 714,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,853,000 after acquiring an additional 429,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,693,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1%

Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $7.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $23.40. The company has a market capitalization of $327.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.82.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAPR has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $77.00) on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Capricor Therapeutics from $31.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

