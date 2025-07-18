Allworth Financial LP Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X)

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 69.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of X. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $2,844,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 442,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United States Steel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Stock Performance

United States Steel stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Corporation has a 12-month low of $26.92 and a 12-month high of $54.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 189.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.87.

United States Steel Announces Dividend

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United States Steel Corporation will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Glj Research downgraded United States Steel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of United States Steel in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

