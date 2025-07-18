Allworth Financial LP Raises Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 52.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $204.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $200.63 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.56 and a 200 day moving average of $301.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.12. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $11.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.86 billion. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.50, for a total value of $214,414.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 11,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,603,702. The trade was a 5.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.06, for a total value of $28,005,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 257,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,484,262.90. This trade represents a 25.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

