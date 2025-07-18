Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the first quarter valued at $319,000. LifeWealth Investments LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 34.5% in the first quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 85,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:DJUL opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $352.41 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.13. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $37.77 and a 52 week high of $45.23.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

