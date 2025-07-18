Allworth Financial LP Purchases 449 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Hasbro by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hasbro from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Hasbro Stock Up 1.7%

NASDAQ HAS opened at $77.19 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $78.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.