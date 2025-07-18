Allworth Financial LP Purchases 302 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter worth $2,493,426,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Equity Residential by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,476,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Equity Residential by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,522,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,050,000 after acquiring an additional 696,343 shares during the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 172.1% during the 4th quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,077,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,310,000 after buying an additional 681,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,161,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 512,723 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.88. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $59.41 and a 52-week high of $78.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.46 and its 200 day moving average is $69.32.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $760.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.43 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.6925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.73%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $82.25 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Equity Residential from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.81.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

