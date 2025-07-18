Allworth Financial LP Purchases 158 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MHK. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 27.0% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its stake in Mohawk Industries by 31.8% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 15,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 27.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 20,230 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 403,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,480 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $119.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

NYSE MHK opened at $111.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.24 and a 1 year high of $164.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

