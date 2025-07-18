Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,420 Shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,825 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,682 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,069 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Dbs Bank cut STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised STMicroelectronics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

STMicroelectronics Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of STM opened at $32.10 on Friday. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.28.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is 26.27%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

