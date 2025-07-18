Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (BATS:YBTC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $593,000.

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of YBTC stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.22.

Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF Profile

The Roundhill Bitcoin Covered Call Strategy ETF (YBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on ETFs holding Bitcoin futures through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by US Treasurys and cash.

