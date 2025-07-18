Allworth Financial LP Has $65,000 Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.07% of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $28.47 on Friday. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $31.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.79.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th were issued a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

