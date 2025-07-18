Allworth Financial LP Has $55,000 Stock Position in Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Avient Corporation (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) by 2,450.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Avient were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth $8,344,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avient by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 55,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Avient from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Avient from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avient currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Avient stock opened at $33.19 on Friday. Avient Corporation has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $54.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.50.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Avient had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avient Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Avient’s payout ratio is 100.93%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers custom color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics, dispersions for thermosets, and specialty inks; custom-formulated liquid system, such as polyester, vinyl, natural rubber and latex, polyurethane, and silicone; and proprietary inks.

