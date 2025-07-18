Allworth Financial LP Grows Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 319.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 target price on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.89. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $155.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

